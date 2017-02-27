2 provincial jail inmates escape

TWO provincial jail inmates have escaped while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Zamboanga del Norte, Sunday, February, 26, police said. Zamboanga del Norte police director Senior Superintendent Edwin Buenaventura Wagan identified the escapees as Joey Sarigumba, 32, and Winifredo Luminarias, 33, both inmates of the provincial jail.

