2 hurt in 4.6-magnitude quake in Davao City

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Davao City at 9:50 a.m. yesterday, seriously wounding two women when a concrete waiting shed collapsed on them. Based on the latest earthquake bulletin of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology , the epicenter of the quake was seen at 9kms.

