Youth Representatives Dissatisfied with Peace Talk with State Counselor

18 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Youth representatives who participated in a "peace talk" with State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyidaw on Sunday said the discussion was "not satisfactory" and stressed that time was limited. Eighteen youth representatives from 11 states and divisions except Kachin, Karenni and Chin states participated in an hour-long discussion on the theme of peace.

Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

