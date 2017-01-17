Woman's body found floating off S'kan
Kota Kinabalu: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency found the body of a woman floating in waters off Pulau Laut Nunuyan, in Sandakan, on Thursday. The team on Op Pluto Timur was approached by local fishermen who alerted them of an "object" in the water.
