Village watchman chief stabbed by drinking buddy

A VILLAGE watchman chief was stabbed and wounded by his drinking buddy in a remote area of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said. Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer Rogelio Alabata said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, at Purok 3 in the village of Poblacion, Guipos, Zamboanga Del Sur.

Chicago, IL

