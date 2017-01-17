Vaccine program seeks to fight cancer
More than 13,000 9-year-old girls in Cambodia will receive an HPV vaccine over the next two years as part of a new program seeking to reduce the country's dismal cervical cancer rates. The Ministry of Health on Friday launched a demonstration project to vaccinate a total of nearly 13,400 schoolgirls - some 7,900 in Siem Reap and 5,500 in Svay Rieng - against HPV, said Ork Vichit, manager for the National Immunisation Program.
