UN rights expert to assess potential abuses in northern Myanmar

New York, Jan 6 : An independent United Nations expert will assess the human rights situation in Myanmar starting next week, it was announced, following increasing concerns about civilians in Kachin State and the escalating violence in Rakhine State. [NK World] The events of the last few months have shown that the international community must remain vigilant in monitoring the human rights situation there, said Yanghee Lee, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the country.

