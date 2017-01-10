UN rights expert to assess potential ...

UN rights expert to assess potential abuses in northern Myanmar

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Jan 6 : An independent United Nations expert will assess the human rights situation in Myanmar starting next week, it was announced, following increasing concerns about civilians in Kachin State and the escalating violence in Rakhine State. [NK World] The events of the last few months have shown that the international community must remain vigilant in monitoring the human rights situation there, said Yanghee Lee, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... 6 hr TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... 13 hr Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Dyardian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,520 • Total comments across all topics: 277,690,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC