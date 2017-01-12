UN rights expert 'deeply concerned' about reprisals against those she ...

New York, Jan 24 : A United Nations expert warned on Tuesday about possible reprisals against the people she met during her recent visit to the country, noting that she was particularly struck by the fear of some she spoke to "who were afraid of what would happen to them after talking to me." There is one word that has hung heavily on my mind during this visit reprisals, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, said in a press statement wrapping up her 9 to 21 January mission to the country.

