Two seriously injured in capital acid attack
Sa Sokha, 18, one of the acid attack victims, was rushed to the Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh yesterday. Photo supplied Two people are in serious condition in a Phnom Penh hospital after a jilted lover allegedly doused them with acid late on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC