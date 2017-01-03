Two seriously injured in capital acid...

Two seriously injured in capital acid attack

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Sa Sokha, 18, one of the acid attack victims, was rushed to the Preah Kossamak Hospital in Phnom Penh yesterday. Photo supplied Two people are in serious condition in a Phnom Penh hospital after a jilted lover allegedly doused them with acid late on Monday.

