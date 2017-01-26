Two dead, one injured in Thailand shooting
A Thai man on Tuesday shot dead two Cambodian workers and wounded a third after an argument over a small timber sale in Thailand's Suphan Buri province, according to police. According to the Cambodia National Police's website, Thai officers arrested a Thai man after discovering the bodies of a 30-year-old Cambodian worker identified as Pheng and his coworker, indentified as 20-year-old Nang, at a sugarcane plantation where the victims and shooter were employed.
