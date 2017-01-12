Two Civilians Killed by Artillery Str...

Two Civilians Killed by Artillery Strike in Namhsan

Two people were killed and eight were wounded when an artillery shell landed on a civilian house in Namhsan Township, Shan State on Thursday morning, according to local sources. One of the dead was an eight-year-old student who lived in the house, and the other was a dance instructor who had traveled from Mandalay to teach.

