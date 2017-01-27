Troops arrest Abu Sayyaf Group sub-le...

Troops arrest Abu Sayyaf Group sub-leader

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

COMBINED police and military operatives have arrested an Abu Sayyaf bandit sub-leader facing 87 counts of kidnapping charges Friday, January 27, in Zamboanga City. Police Regional Office -Zamboanga Peninsula director Billy Beltran identified the arrested Abu Sayyaf sub-leader as Faizal Jaafar, who carries the aliases of Jaafar Mundi, Abu Jaafar, Abu Aren, Abu Ben, and Abu Raba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC