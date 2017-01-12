Trains south to Nakhon Si to resume T...

Trains south to Nakhon Si to resume Thursday

Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

A railway repair gang checks the flooded southern track between Bang Saphan and Cha Muang train stations in Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Tuesday. Rail services to the South are expected to resume sometime on Thursday, when track repairs in Prachuap Khiri Khan are due to be completed, but trains will still terminate at Thung Song station in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Chicago, IL

