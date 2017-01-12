TPP nations seek to salvage trade acc...

TPP nations seek to salvage trade accord after US exit

13 hrs ago

Australia and New Zealand said on Jan. 24 they hope to salvage the Trans-Pacific Partnership by encouraging China and other Asian nations to join the trade pact after U.S. President Donald Trump kept his promise to pull out of the accord. The TPP, which the United States had signed but not ratified, was a pillar of former U.S. President Barack Obama's pivot to Asia.

