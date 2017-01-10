Thailand: Six people dead as torrenti...

Thailand: Six people dead as torrential rains batter southern regions

Six people are dead after torrential rain and flooding battered the southern regions of Thailand over the last week, Channel News Asia reported. The flooding has affected 120,000 households, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry, as well as delayed flights and disrupted tourism.

Chicago, IL

