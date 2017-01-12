Thailand: Fighter jet crashes during ...

Thailand: Fighter jet crashes during Children's Day airshow, pilot killed

Three Saab JAS-39 Gripen aircraft of the Hungarian Air Force during an exercise in 2016. Source: Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP A GRIPEN fighter jet crashed on a runway during an airshow for Children's Day in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, Saturday morning, forcing a temporary closure of the airport.

Chicago, IL

