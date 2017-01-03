Thailand: 10 crocs break free from zo...

Thailand: 10 crocs break free from zoo in flood-ravaged south

Yesterday

AUTHORITIES in a southern Thai province have warned locals to be cautious of at least 10 crocodiles that escaped from their enclosure after flood waters inundated a local zoo. According to the Bangkok Post , Muang district municipal officials who oversee the Tha Lad Zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, told residents from the surrounding area to exercise caution, fearing that the reptiles were hungry and could attack humans.

Chicago, IL

