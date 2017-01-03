Thailand: 10 crocs break free from zoo in flood-ravaged south
AUTHORITIES in a southern Thai province have warned locals to be cautious of at least 10 crocodiles that escaped from their enclosure after flood waters inundated a local zoo. According to the Bangkok Post , Muang district municipal officials who oversee the Tha Lad Zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, told residents from the surrounding area to exercise caution, fearing that the reptiles were hungry and could attack humans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Sat
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Dyardian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC