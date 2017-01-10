Thai PM visits flood-battered south: ...

Thai PM visits flood-battered south: six dead, transport disrupted

Reuters

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited flooded parts of the south of the country on Friday where unseasonable downpours have killed six people, cut road and rail links and forced an airport to close. Thailand's wet season usually ends in late November and heavy rain and flooding is rare in January, which is high season for beach resorts in the south.

