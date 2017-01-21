Thai floods kill 21 and hit rubber pr...

Thai floods kill 21 and hit rubber production

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Widespread flooding in Thailand's south has killed 21 people, hit rubber production in the region and shut down infrastructure, officials said on Monday, as the military government increased aid to flood-affected areas. Thailand's wet season usually ends in late November and heavy rain and flooding are rare in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Sat TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Fri Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Dyardian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC