Taiwan to set up national human right institution: Vice President
Taiwan's government plans to establish a national human rights institution to meet a set of international standards known as the Paris Principles, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Monday. The NHRI will serve as an instrument in the promotion and protection of human rights and the prevention of major violations, Chen said at the opening ceremony of the international meeting for the review of the Republic of China's national report on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights .
