Taiwan simulates China attacks as tension rises

Taiwan began two days of military drills yesterday simulating an attack by China as the government sought to reassure the public in the face of deteriorating relations with Beijing. The island's armed forces gathered in central Taiwan for annual drills that saw troops practise combat skills with tanks, attack helicopters and artillery.

Chicago, IL

