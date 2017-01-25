Southern trains from Bangkok paralyse...

Southern trains from Bangkok paralysed by flooding at Bang Saphan station

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

The State Railways of Thailand this morning cancelled almost all train services to the South after its rail line from Bang Saphan station to Chamuang station in Prachuab Khiri Khan is submerged by flood. All trains from Bangkok to the South could only travel to Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan stations, while all southern trains originating from Surat Thani to Bangkok will start from Hua Hin station instead to Bangkok.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) 5 hr IBU SOPIAN 143
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,001

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC