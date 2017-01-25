Southern trains from Bangkok paralysed by flooding at Bang Saphan station

The State Railways of Thailand this morning cancelled almost all train services to the South after its rail line from Bang Saphan station to Chamuang station in Prachuab Khiri Khan is submerged by flood. All trains from Bangkok to the South could only travel to Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan stations, while all southern trains originating from Surat Thani to Bangkok will start from Hua Hin station instead to Bangkok.

