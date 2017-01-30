Soldier killed, 3 injured in NPA - harassment attack' in Surigao City

A soldier from the 30th Infantry Battalion was killed while another three were wounded in what the military describes as a New People's Army "harassment attack" in Barangay Mati, Surigao City, Monday morning, January 30. The incident took place past midnight, said Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Restituto Padilla in a press briefing at the AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City. He added the above-mentioned were deployed in Barangay Mati for "peace and development activities" when attacked by 10 members of the NPA's North Eastern Mindanao Regional Command.

