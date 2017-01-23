Set aside political differences, urges CM
Kota Kinabalu: Malaysians in Sabah have been urged to help transform the State and nation by closing ranks and focus on a joint agenda to develop the State so as to be at par with some of the best countries in the world. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said there is a need not to allow parochial thinking that could close their minds as it is imperative for all to work together with the rest of the country in order to enjoy progress.
