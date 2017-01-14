Returning to Mekong Delta, John Kerry...

Returning to Mekong Delta, John Kerry finds a man who tried to kill him 48 years ago

Secretary of State John Kerry, riding a boat in Vietnam's Mekong River Delta on Saturday, as he returns to the scene where his Swift boat crew was ambushed in 1969. It could have been 1969 again as Secretary of State John F. Kerry stood on the bow of the small boat chugging up the Bay Hap River on Saturday, the wind billowing his sleeves and his eyes darting left and right toward banks shrouded in dark foliage.

