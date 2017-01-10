Recognition is hard

Recognition is hard

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Le Monde diplomatique

A man looks for his father's name in a list of political prisoners due to be released from Insein prison, Yangon, in April 2016 on the wall of Khin Soe Myint's apartment show a happy couple on holiday in Cambodia. But there is also a portrait of Khin Soe Myint's husband, an army major, in his uniform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Le Monde diplomatique.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... 1 hr TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... 7 hr Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,469

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC