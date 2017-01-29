Rains force a - Code Red'

Rains force a - Code Red'

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The state weather bureau has put most of Northern Mindanao under Code Red alert yesterday afternoon due to continuous rains that have flooded this city and the provinces in the region. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration raised the alert for the provinces of Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, and Bukidnon, which were most affected by the low pressure area and tail-end of a cold front yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC