Rains force a - Code Red'

The state weather bureau has put most of Northern Mindanao under Code Red alert yesterday afternoon due to continuous rains that have flooded this city and the provinces in the region. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration raised the alert for the provinces of Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, and Bukidnon, which were most affected by the low pressure area and tail-end of a cold front yesterday.

