Rain slackens across Thailand's flood-hit south

SURAT THANI, THAILAND: Heavy rain responsible for floods across southern Thailand eased Wednesday, leaving residents to pick through damaged homes and ruined fields wrought by the 10-day deluge. Record downpours have submerged vast swathes of Thailand's agricultural south since the beginning of the month, leaving at least 31 dead and affecting 1.1 million people.

