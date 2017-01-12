Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, watch as President Donald Trump shows off an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Several countries expressed hope Tuesday, Jan. 24, that the Trans-Pacific Partnership could be salvaged, after President Donald Trump's decision on a U.S. withdrawal from the trade pact left its future in serious jeopardy.
