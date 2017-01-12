Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal a...

Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, watch as President Donald Trump shows off an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Several countries expressed hope Tuesday, Jan. 24, that the Trans-Pacific Partnership could be salvaged, after President Donald Trump's decision on a U.S. withdrawal from the trade pact left its future in serious jeopardy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Sun DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,954 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC