President Tony Tan to make state visits to Cambodia and Laos

Dr Tan will visit Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia from Jan 8 to Jan 11, and then head on to Vientiane and Luang Prabang in Laos, before returning to Singapore on Jan 14. SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam will be making a back-to-back state visit to Cambodia and Laos from Jan 8 to 14, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday . In a press statement, MFA said Dr Tan will visit Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia from Jan 8 to Jan 11 at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

