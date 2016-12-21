Post your comment

The Interior Ministry has instructed governors of the southern provinces to prepare evacuation plans as the region is being battered by torrential rain. Interior permanent secretary Grisada Boonrach said Monday the ministry has ordered the plans be devised as the Thai Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain will likely continue over much of the South for around 10 more days.

