Post your comment

The Interior Ministry has instructed governors of the southern provinces to prepare evacuation plans as the region is being battered by torrential rain. Interior permanent secretary Grisada Boonrach said Monday the ministry has ordered the plans be devised as the Thai Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain will likely continue over much of the South for around 10 more days.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Sat
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
