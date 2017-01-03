Police Hunt Men Who Photoshopped Camb...

Police Hunt Men Who Photoshopped Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni Into Gay Sex Photo: VIDEO

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Towleroad

Police in Cambodia are preparing to arrest three men suspected of creating a photoshopped image placing King Norodom Sihamoni in a gay porn scene. The doctored image was posted on Facebook on December 25th and included the caption "Cambodia king is gay."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,631,785

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC