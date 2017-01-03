Police Hunt Men Who Photoshopped Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni Into Gay Sex Photo: VIDEO
Police in Cambodia are preparing to arrest three men suspected of creating a photoshopped image placing King Norodom Sihamoni in a gay porn scene. The doctored image was posted on Facebook on December 25th and included the caption "Cambodia king is gay."
