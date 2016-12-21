PM's attempt to 'split' CNRP will fail: Rainsy

Opposition leader Sam Rainsy said that Prime Minister Hun Sen is "dreaming" if he believes he can split the leadership of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, describing deputy opposition leader Kem Sokha as his "life-long partner in the rescue of the nation". Speaking to Radio France International on Sunday night, Rainsy recalled that during the so-called culture of dialogue between himself and Hun Sen in 2015, the premier had treated him much like he was now attempting to treat Sokha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.