Photos of Barack and Michelle Obama t...

Photos of Barack and Michelle Obama that will melt your heart

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

The first lady touches Mr. Obama's nose before he welcomes Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the White House in 2016. Mr. and Mrs. Obama smooch as they are caught on a "kiss cam" at a basketball game in Washington, D.C., in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Dyardian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC