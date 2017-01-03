PBS to continue fight for moderation, justice

Kota Marudu: Datuk Seri Dr Maximus J. Ongkili described his appointment as Parti Bersatu Sabah acting President as "a mammoth task", especially when taking over the leadership of the oldest political party in Sabah. Ongkili, describing outgoing President Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan as "truly a veteran politician who has been an elected Member of Parliament and Assemblyman for the last 40 years", said: "I thank Pairin and the Supreme Council for the trust and confidence in me to lead the party to its next phase.

