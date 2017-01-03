PBS to continue fight for moderation,...

PBS to continue fight for moderation, justice

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Marudu: Datuk Seri Dr Maximus J. Ongkili described his appointment as Parti Bersatu Sabah acting President as "a mammoth task", especially when taking over the leadership of the oldest political party in Sabah. Ongkili, describing outgoing President Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan as "truly a veteran politician who has been an elected Member of Parliament and Assemblyman for the last 40 years", said: "I thank Pairin and the Supreme Council for the trust and confidence in me to lead the party to its next phase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... 21 hr TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Fri Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Dyardian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,285 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,966

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC