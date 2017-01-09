Pair arrested for offending Thai flag
Bangkok, January 9 - Two Italian tourists aged 18 and 20 were arrested on Monday in Krabi, southern Thailand, for allegedly pulling down Thai flags in the town centre and throwing them on the ground, police sources told ANSA. They could face up to two years in prison for desecrating Thailand's national flag.
