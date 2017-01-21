Our Santo Ni o and other festivals
Contingents from 9 Municipalities in Cebu Province show their street dancing performances on their colorful costumes for the Sinulog sa kabataan sa Lalawigan as they paraded from the Cebu Provincial Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center yesterday. Talisay City won the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec '16
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC