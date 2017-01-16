Northern Taiwan temps dip below 11

The current cold air mass that has been affecting Taiwan since Friday will begin to weaken on Tuesday, but another stronger cold air system will arrive on Friday, causing temperatures to drop to as low as 11 degrees in Northern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said Sunday. Flat areas of Taipei, Tamsui in New Taipei and Yilan in northeastern Taiwan recorded low temperatures of 13.3 degrees Celsius in the early morning Sunday, according to the bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.