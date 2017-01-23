Nine bodies found after boat capsizes...

Nine bodies found after boat capsizes in Malaysia13 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Nine people are confirmed drowned and several others missing after a boat believed to be carrying illegal immigrants capsized off Malaysia's east coast, officials said today. The bodies of six women and three men were washed ashore at a beach near the town of Mersing earlier today, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) 20 hr DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,893 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC