Navy's antique sub the main attraction at press open day

The R.O.C. Navy on Wednesday treated local media to a rare tour of the interior of the one of nation's World War II-era submarines, as it staged a pre-Lunar New Year drill at Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung. The press were shown the fruits of the Navy's efforts to keep the U.S.-built Guppy-class Hai Pao , or Seal, in seaworthy condition.

Chicago, IL

