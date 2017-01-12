Najib Extends Pongal Greetings

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has extended 'Pongal' greetings to Malaysians celebrating the event. "As the Malaysian Indian community welcomes the auspicious month of Thai which signifies a new beginning, I take this opportunity to wish our Indian brothers and sisters a very blessed and prosperous 'Ponggal Vaalthukal'," he said in his Facebook posting.

