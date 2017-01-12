Najib Extends Pongal Greetings

Najib Extends Pongal Greetings

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has extended 'Pongal' greetings to Malaysians celebrating the event. "As the Malaysian Indian community welcomes the auspicious month of Thai which signifies a new beginning, I take this opportunity to wish our Indian brothers and sisters a very blessed and prosperous 'Ponggal Vaalthukal'," he said in his Facebook posting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC