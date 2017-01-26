Myeik: It's Not Just About Gorgeous I...

Myeik: It's Not Just About Gorgeous Islands

MYEIK, Tanintharyi Division- Once virtually inaccessible to visitors, the southern port town of Myeik is slowly opening up, and there is good news for visitors who now have a helpful guide to many of its forgotten treasures. Myeik is best known today merely as a gateway to the stunning archipelago of some 800 largely uninhabited islands that begins just minutes off its shores.

Chicago, IL

