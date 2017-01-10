Mum of Cambodia suicide victim: 'I cried for the first...
Robert Wells' mum, Colette, travelled to Thailand where monks blessed her son's body before it was cremated on Friday Collette is the mother of Robert Wells who killed himself with his wife Imogen Goldie in Cambodia The mother of suicide pact victim Robert Wells has said goodbye to her son in a moving ceremony in Cambodia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|19 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Dyardian
|2
