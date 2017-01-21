More Than Twenty DKBA Splinter Group ...

More Than Twenty DKBA Splinter Group Soldiers Surrender

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

More than 20 soldiers from a Democratic Karen Benevolent Army splinter group surrendered to the Burma Army on Saturday, a week after their leader joined an ethnic armed group coalition operating in northern Shan State known as the Northern Alliance, said state-run media. According to a Myanmar News Agency report on Sunday, 23 members of the DKBA splinter group-also known as the Klo Htoo Baw Karen Organization -disagreed with KKO leader Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Sat TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Fri Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Dyardian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,740,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC