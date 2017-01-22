MMEA Identifies 24 Of 31 People In Capsize Of Catamaran Off Sabah
The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has identified the 22 survivors and two of the three dead in the capsize of a catamaran carrying Chinese tourists off Sabah on Saturday that has also left six missing. In a statement issued here today, MMEA said 20 of the survivors were Chinese tourists and the other two were the crew of the boat that capsized while heading from Kota Kinabalu to Pulau Mengalum with 28 tourists and three crew on board.
