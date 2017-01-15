Mandaya tribesmen ask gov't protectio...

Mandaya tribesmen ask gov't protection from NPA attacks

By Philippine News Agency After the killing of one of their respected leaders last Dec. 30 when attacked by heavily armed New People's Army rebels in Caraga, Davao Oriental, members of Mandaya tribe in the province are now asking the government for protection as they fear of more atrocities from the rebels in the coming days. "We are peace-loving people.

