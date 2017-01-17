Man arrested for cracking bomb joke at Cebu South Bus Terminal

CEBU. Joel Guillena, resident of Miputak, Dipolog City, was arrested after cracking a bomb joke at the Cebu South Bus Terminal on Tuesday morning. A 25-YEAR-OLD man was arrested Tuesday morning after making a bomb joke at Cebu South Bus Terminal in Cebu City, January 17. Police said Joel Guillena, during a security check up at the terminal, declared that his bag contains five kilos of bomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.