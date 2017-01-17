Man arrested for cracking bomb joke a...

Man arrested for cracking bomb joke at Cebu South Bus Terminal

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

CEBU. Joel Guillena, resident of Miputak, Dipolog City, was arrested after cracking a bomb joke at the Cebu South Bus Terminal on Tuesday morning. A 25-YEAR-OLD man was arrested Tuesday morning after making a bomb joke at Cebu South Bus Terminal in Cebu City, January 17. Police said Joel Guillena, during a security check up at the terminal, declared that his bag contains five kilos of bomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC