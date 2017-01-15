Malaysian communities in denial after...

Malaysian communities in denial after major pedophile case, police say

6 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

More than six months after Richard Huckle was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing scores of children, most of the families in the Malaysian communities where he lived are declining counseling and other help, police say. Huckle had posed as a freelance photographer, English teacher and Western philanthropist over the past decade to gain access mostly to impoverished communities in Kuala Lumpur, where taboos around child sex abuse often prevent families from disclosing it.

Chicago, IL

