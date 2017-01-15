Malaysian communities in denial after major pedophile case, police say
More than six months after Richard Huckle was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing scores of children, most of the families in the Malaysian communities where he lived are declining counseling and other help, police say. Huckle had posed as a freelance photographer, English teacher and Western philanthropist over the past decade to gain access mostly to impoverished communities in Kuala Lumpur, where taboos around child sex abuse often prevent families from disclosing it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec '16
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC