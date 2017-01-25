Malaysian and Thai police to share in...

Malaysian and Thai police to share intel on gang leader arrested in Hatyai

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian and Thai police will share intel on a suspected Malaysian gang leader who was arrested in connection with the robbery of a goldsmith shop in Hatyai, Thailand. Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar confirmed the arrest, saying that Malaysian police will be working with its Thai counterparts.

Chicago, IL

