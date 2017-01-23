Malaysia urges Trump not to cut US re...

Malaysia urges Trump not to cut US regional presence

11 hrs ago

Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein on Monday urged US President Donald Trump not to reduce US commitments in the Asia-Pacific region. Noting that Trump "has a number of times highlighted the possibility of reducing certain US commitments overseas," Hishammuddin expressed "hope that he will reconsider, given how crucial the Asia-Pacific is to America's security and economy."

